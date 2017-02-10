Arroyo Grande’s Cherry Avenue project won’t solve SLO County’s housing crisis

Affordable housing in Arroyo Grande seems to be a concept completely alien to the Arroyo Grande City Council, as evidenced by their latest housing development approval, Cherry Avenue (“Arroyo Grande approves Cherry Avenue project, with 51 homes and Japanese cultural center,” Jan. 11), a development of 51 homes with the cheapest at $500,000, or about $333 per square foot. The state’s median value per square foot is $281.
Possibly the 10 senior units provided by the Japanese Welfare Association are meant to represent the affordable housing units, but that means nothing is intended for others whose salaries cannot support a $500,000-plus home, such as the approximately 150 city employees, or the roughly 215 teachers and staff at Ocean View Elementary and the Arroyo Grande High School, or the 1,200 living in poverty in the city, or the general city population, whose median household income is $63,000 — way below being able to afford a $500,000-plus home.
Affordable housing is obviously of no concern in Arroyo Grande, even though San Luis Obispo County (nicknamed the Gated County) is infamous for its lack of affordable housing. And, I believe, Arroyo Grande is part of the county.
Gerry Finn, Paso Robles
