Hating on President Donald Trump slows down the progress of SLO County

Steven L. Rebuck’s Jan. 18 letter (“Heidi Harmon must represent all SLO citizens”) compelled me to write, along with the article on the San Luis Obispo Women’s March. I am disabled and was hoping to partake in a portion of the walk. Silly me, I was thinking this was a “women power” event. It was an anti-Trump march! How disappointed I was. Kind of takes the meaning of it away.
San Luis Obispo’s mayor, Heidi Harmon, is also taking her feelings about our new president as her agenda. She owes it to be a mayor to everyone! You don’t have to be a Republican to see that if you are not a “Trump hater” there is no one that has time for your concerns, as hating is more important. To try to make our president look and sound bad is more important! To look like you’re on the popular side is more important. This is not flattering to any person holding office for the people to have a hateful attitude. I would think your agenda would be a productive one — you know, like bringing our country together as one.
I was raised to see many inaugurations and to respect and learn of the traditional transfer of power. This is a horrific example for our children to witness.
Toni Berger, Oceano
