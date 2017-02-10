Letters to the Editor

February 10, 2017 3:47 PM

President-inspired poetry: Thank you, Mr. Trump

By Judy Carroll

Thank you mr. trump

for bringing us all together

for reminding us not to be complacent about our government

for making it necessary for us to coalesce in the name of good

in the name of love

in the name of human dignity

for igniting the fire that will bring about healthy changes

through cooperative efforts

not edicts

thank you mr. trump

for introducing “middle-america” to “edges-america”

thank you for ultimately uniting us

for reminding us that we all live in the same free and fallible country,

not in a dictatorship

thank you mr. trump

for raising our consciousness

for allowing us to see that “politics as usual” are not working

for allowing us to see that stalemates in government

lead us into desperation

lead us into dangerous territory

lead us to elect anyone …

anyone who does not look like “politics as usual”

thank you mr. trump

for lighting the lamp of outrage on the part of our middle america sisters and brothers

those who have been hurting

those who have been forgotten

those who have been denied the ability and the right to prosper

thank you mr. trump

for waking us up to the fact that our infrastructure can be repaired

that we can repair it through good will and intelligent planning

thank you for reminding us that our global neighbors are our friends

not our adversaries

thank you mr. trump

for being the catalyst

for getting us moving and thinking

for requiring us to clarify our values as individuals and as a country

thank you for increasing our resolve to remain inclusive

to remain humanitarian

to remain vigilant

not vengeful

thank you mr. trump

for letting us see what real hate looks like

what revenge looks like

what ignorance looks like

and what lies from all sides lead to

thank you mr. trump

for helping us to see what we had not seen

for helping us to humbly say “oops …

this needs fixing”

for requiring that we join forces for good,

for compassion and human dignity

not for condemnation

thank you mr. trump

for illuminating the problem

for becoming the problem

for requiring us to rethink, reset, restart, reinforce

and invigorate this democracy.

Judy Carroll is a San Luis Obispo artist.

Have you written a poem about President Trump?

If so, send it to letters@thetribunenews.com.

