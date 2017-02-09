Keep safety in mind when kayaking the Salinas River

My wife and I enjoyed reading Travis Gibson’s article (Jan. 26) about kayaking the Salinas River with Brian Milne, but we’d like to emphasize the safety concern Gibson expressed.
In 2010, we kayaked the Salinas with two other experienced kayakers. Overall, it was a memorable adventure, but part of that memory is an incident that could have been fatal for one of us.
As Gibson said, parts of the river are badly choked with willows, overgrowth and downed trees — often hidden by twists and turns in the river — that can be very dangerous traps. Experience, good equipment and caution are absolutely necessary for a safe trip.
Doug Tuthill, Grover Beach
