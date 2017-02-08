Was Barack Obama’s administration ‘scandal-free’? Hardly.

A rebuttal to the Letter to the Editor by Zaf Iqbal on Jan. 31 (“President Obama’s scandal-free administration”):
I don’t know what planet you are living on. There are at least 18 major scandals the president presided over: (1) The IRS scandal — selective targeting of conservative groups. (2) Benghazi scandal — cover up. (3) Bowe Bergdahl scandal — traded five Gitmo terrorists for an Army deserter. (4) Iran deal ransom payments. (5) Veterans Affairs death list scandal. (6) Solyndra scandal — $500 million lent to a failed solar company. I could list a dozen more Obama scandals, but it would require too much space.
Nolan Nelson, Atascadero
