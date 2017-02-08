May America be first in leading the way to solutions for the planet

The championing of “America First” can, in my mind, be viewed two different ways.
One could mean to say, “America should be first in line to use all the natural resources and receive the benefits of economic transactions, and should be whose ideology is primary in all dealings.”
Or, one could mean to say, “America should be first in leading the way to universally beneficial solutions to the complicated challenges that the entire people of the planet now face.”
I’m hoping we lean to the latter.
Craig Dingman, San Luis Obispo
