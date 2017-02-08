Women’s March showed what SLO can accomplish as a community

Thanks to many people for the success of the march on Saturday, Jan. 21. The organizers did a fantastic job. Thanks to the drummers, who really kept the spirits up despite the rain. Thanks to those who came, marched and kept things civil. Thanks especially to law enforcement who did just that — made us feel safe. And hurrah to our police chief, who seems to provide support and encouragement.
The march was a demonstration of what can be accomplished when we work as community.
Carol Dover, San Luis Obispo
