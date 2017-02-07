Does Milo Yiannopoulos’ speech reflect Cal Poly GOP’s views?

Regarding Milo Yiannopoulos’ speech at Cal Poly:
Everyone agrees about freedom of speech; Nazis, the Klan, Black Panthers. The point is that when a group sponsors that speaker it is for the purpose of trying to grow support for that speaker’s revolutionary ideas.
If this is just an exercise to show “yeah, yeah, we have the right to say outrageous stuff,” why bother? If this is presented as a program to urge us to support the speaker’s outrageous beliefs, then the beliefs of that sponsoring group are outrageous.
Robert Weatherford, San Luis Obispo
