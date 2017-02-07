Letters to the Editor

February 7, 2017 9:03 PM

Friends at the Mosque of Nasreen, this writer supports you

Dear friends at the Mosque of Nasreen,

I am truly horrified by what is happening in our country right now. I am doing everything I can to resist the vile, hateful actions of the new administration. I fear that things will get worse before they get better, but I want you to know that I stand in solidarity with you. I accept you and your inalienable right to practice your faith peacefully, in the wide open, without fear. I hope that our community rises up to show you the same support. I am here to defend your rights and I am ready to help in any way I can.

Jennifer Klay, San Luis Obispo

