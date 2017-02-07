John Peschong should have refused to serve as Board of Supervisors chairman

Newly elected, inexperienced San Luis Obispo County Supervisor John Peschong should have done the right thing and refused to accept the gavel as chairman of the county Board of Supervisors. Long-standing tradition calls for rotating the chairmanship, but Peschong chose to play the bully and cut in line ahead of Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson. He was not only not collegial, he was wrong.
Peschong’s willingness to break tradition is another sign that the Board of Supervisors has been hijacked by the wealthy development and ag interests that plan to overbuild, overplant, drill, mine, frack and otherwise rape our county. For shame.
Rochelle Reed Smith, San Luis Obispo
