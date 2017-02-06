Tribune’s grasp of percentages makes living in SLO County great

I am delighted to see that The Tribune understands that a 600 percent increase means that the quantity — of water in this case — increased to become seven times what it was before the increase (“After a rain-soaked January, SLO County reservoirs see big gains in water levels,” Jan. 24). For example, a 100 percent increase means something has doubled, so 200 percent means it is three times more and so on.
I could never convince the Pasadena Star-News of this fundamental aspect of percentages. While quite comparable in population, there are myriad additional reasons why living in San Luis Obispo County is way better than living in Pasadena.
Bill O’Neil, Atascadero
