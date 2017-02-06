Child hit by car should be cited for crossing the street against warning light

Regarding the article titled “Boy hit by car while crossing street near Flamson Middle School” (Jan. 24): At the end of the article, it was stated that “no crime is believed to have been committed.” Earlier in the article, it was stated, “After investigating, officers determined the boy tried to cross Spring Street on a scooter against a flashing red light warning.” That is a crime, and the child should be cited. More than likely this caused much distress to the driver, who was surely traumatized by hitting a child.
Myrna Wood, Atascadero
Comments