Milo Yiannopoulos doesn’t fit the mold of conservative Republicans

You forgot to mention in your left-wing rant about Milo that he is gay (“Yes, Milo Yiannopoulos has the right to speak at Poly. That doesn’t mean he should,” Jan. 25). Any comment? And thank you for the heads-up, I didn’t know about the event until I read about it in your worthless paper. I will remain one of the few people who get your “paper” because it puts people like you on full display for my amusement.
How about a story on where the Democrats go from here? How about any form of relevant journalism coming from you and your staff? You should attack me as well. I’m a conservative Republican who owns a nonprofit medical cannabis delivery service right here in SLO. Milo and I don’t fit the mold in your alternate reality, do we?
Jason Kossan, Los Osos
