Hypocrisy from liberals and the media is staggering under Trump

The hypocrisy of the liberal media, and the Democratic Party, is staggering! The liberals and media were “shocked” that Donald Trump wouldn’t automatically accept the results of the election, and now they are virtually apoplectic that Trump won, blaming the Russians and everything else but the liberal policies of Barack Obama and his administration. They claim to be horribly offended about words that Trump supposedly used, but are very accepting of the vile names and threats that the Hollywood ilk and other liberals are using against our 45th president.
The news media love to paint as normal the people who are marching, vandalizing, burning and spewing hatred against cops, Trump and capitalism, but we were portrayed as racist if we mentioned anything about the Obamas! The assault on President Trump is vicious because the liberals aren’t accustomed to someone they attack who fights back. The Democrats are scared because they see their gravy train coming to an end, and “they can’t handle the truth,” which is that normal, hard-working people are sick and tired of every little group with an ax to grind looking for the government to solve all their hurt!
We lived through eight years of Obama; you crybabies can live through Trump!
Allen Litten, Atascadero
