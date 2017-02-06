Diablo Canyon is closing, but we won’t get that pristine bluff back

I do not see that end of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant coming soon enough — hypocrisy? OK. Common sense? No way.
I say it’s not going away. The cleanup will take another 40 years, so please stop with the “wah, wah.” We will never get back the pristine bluff that was. It is a nasty carbon imprint, and linking it to “clean energy” is a farce.
I want to thank the Bill Denneens, Jane Swansons, and all the Mothers for Peace. I pray you will continue to harass, antagonize and denounce Diablo Canyon. You are the heroes here — no other.
I must include my rejection of the idea that PG&E has a right to walk away and never look back. How convenient and totally biased. We’ll pay for that, too.
Marcia Kimbrell, Cayucos
