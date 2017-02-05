14 shovels seems a bit much for a homeless shelter groundbreaking

I was very happy to read in a recent Tribune (“Foundation raises $5.6 million to build new homeless shelter,” Jan. 22) that the new homeless shelter on Prado Road will be built soon, and that they exceeded their goal to build it. Many, many thanks to the donors and sponsorships who made it possible.
But why did 14 officials have to have shovels for the groundbreaking event? And just how much did those shovels cost, and what will be done with them later? If they brought their own shovels, which I highly doubt, then fine, but why waste even a single penny on something so stupid as 14 shovels when I’m sure that money could have been more useful elsewhere? If they had to have a groundbreaking, wouldn’t one shovel suffice? They could have all taken turns using one shovel. What a waste of good, hard-earned, donated money.
Kay Falerios, Santa Margarita
Comments