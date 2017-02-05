Affordable Care Act helped Morro Bay women catch her cancer early

I’m writing to express my gratitude for the Affordable Care Act and to show the leaders of our community an example of how the ACA has been of great benefit to me.
I am a 43-year-old woman living in Morro Bay. I am in graduate school earning my degree in psychology. As a full-time student, I am not able to earn a large salary. However, because of the ACA I have access to health care I would never have had before. Just last week I was diagnosed with breast cancer. This is a very scary thing to happen, but I am so grateful for my health care coverage that will help me as I go through treatment. Despite the fear and anxiety about my diagnosis, I feel secure knowing that I have access to the best doctors in California.
People say that dismantling the ACA could cause people to die. That is not hyperbole. Without the ACA, I might never have known about my diagnosis. Health care is a human right and should be available to everyone. I hope my story is an example of how important it is to secure health care for all our citizens.
Deborah Halpern, Morro Bay
