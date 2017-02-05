Trump could have won California because his message drew Democrats

If Donald Trump had run any ads or had any rallies in California, he would have beaten Hillary Clinton hands down, just as he did in other previously Democratic-leaning states.
He champions a populist message, not an ideological one, which appeals to many. He worked harder and smarter to identify potential voters and spent his campaign dollars where they would provide the desired results ... and they did. Any rhetoric that Hillary won the popular vote and should be president assumes that Trump would not have competed with her in California, etc. Obviously, that would not have happened.
Trump’s populist message has awakened a renewed movement of hope and energy for many of the hard-working, silent majority. That effect will be playing out in future elections for years to come. Hold on — big change is coming.
C.R. Crockett, Pismo Beach
