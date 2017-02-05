Thanks to State Parks staff for removing swastikas in Oceano Dunes restroom

Earlier this month, my friend from Los Angeles came to the Central Coast for a vacation. While in town, she visited the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. While camping there, she discovered, to her horror, that the public restrooms were covered with swastikas scratched into the paint of the stalls. This type of hate speech is unacceptable! She immediately contacted local authorities to report it and have the matter addressed. After a few initial road bumps, State Parks staff responded and ensured that the hateful markings were removed.
I wanted to write first to thank the State Parks leadership for taking the graffiti seriously, getting it taken down and apologizing to my friend for the trouble it took her to get it taken care of. I also want to remind my fellow residents, in this era of increased harassment and bias-related incidents, to be ever-vigilant. We must make sure that our beloved Central Coast is a welcoming, inclusive place for all residents and visitors alike.
Virginia Roof, Arroyo Grande
