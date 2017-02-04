Thanks to all who pitched in to make holidays special for seniors

The Home Instead Senior Care office serving San Luis Obispo County would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the office staff and patients of Dr. Leopold, Murphy and Main, the team at KSBY, The Central Coast Women’s League, Etna Interactive, The San Luis Obispo Surgery Center and all of the community members that made our 11th annual Be A Santa to A Senior program a great success.
It is because of your generosity and honorable acts of kindness that we were able to deliver more than 150 presents to seniors on a fixed monthly income with no family close by that live in San Luis Obispo County. The donated gifts brought pure joy to our recipients and it truly made their holidays special.
We would also like to thank our partners at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and the Senior Nutrition Program in Oceano for helping us to identify those seniors truly in need so that they would not be forgotten or alone this past holiday season.
Thank you again to all who volunteered their time, money and hearts this year. We could not have done it without every single one of you.
With gratitude,
Gina Perrault and the team at Home Instead Senior Care, Grover Beach
