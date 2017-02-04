California’s public schools shouldn’t be sanctuary sites

I fail to understand what gives a public servant including leaders of our public schools and universities the right to declare a “sanctuary site” for a public facility in order to harbor undocumented immigrants. These public employees are in effect declaring a sovereign state outside of the law using our public property while we pay them to do so.
This is not a racial issue. I believe that we are all created by God with no one more important than another regardless of race, religion or gender. Those of us fortunate to be Americans are blessed by a country that has rules that we agree to abide by. Our country welcomes immigrants as long as they too agree to abide by those rules, including an orderly system of immigration. Those that do not are here against the law. Those harboring undocumented immigrants also should be treated as lawbreakers.
My heart goes out to those families who have members at risk of deportation. I hope that we can come up with a solution to keep these families together, however that should not be the decision of our school teachers and administrators.
Rudi Lokkart, Arroyo Grande
