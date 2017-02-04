Don’t throw the Affordable Care Act out with the bathwater

My wife and I are self-employed. Before the Affordable Care Act, we could not afford health insurance, and should the ACA be repealed without an affordable and accessible alternative, we and millions of other Americans will be back in the same tragic situation.
In a just and well-functioning society, health care is a right, not the privilege of a wealthy and fortunate few. Universal access to health care for all not only saves the nation money in the long run, it creates a more productive and secure society.
Repealing the ACA and slashing Medicaid and Medicare does not make economic or moral sense. It is an irresponsible act. Leaving health care to the whims and vagaries of the market, and to the greed of a for-profit industry, is an outrage, not a solution.
Keep the foxes out of the henhouse, and don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater!
Don’t repeal the Affordable Care Act without a more universal, more accessible and more equitable replacement.
Donald Archer, Cambria
