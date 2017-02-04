The public must hold President Trump accountable for his taxes

Four of us were talking about Donald Trump’s recent press conference/confrontation and noted that after a journalist asked when Trump would reveal his tax returns, Trump dismissed the notion by saying that the only people interested in that subject were the press. Wrong! I imagine that more than half the people in this great nation would like to know the truth about his finances.
Trump has a way of dispensing with oft-asked, potentially embarrassing questions with crude, unexplained diversions or even contradictions.
For five years, he heavily promoted his absurdist “birther” notion concerning Barack Obama’s not being born in the United States, and then last fall abruptly turned around and said Obama indeed was ... with no explanation as to the origins of “birtherism.”
Trump is a past master at deflecting questions he does not want to answer, and it will be up to us, the public, to find out just how much money he owes, and to whom.
Clement Salvadori, Atascadero
