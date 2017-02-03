Landfills continue to grow as recycling centers remain closed

I agree wholeheartedly with the recent letter from Les Sack regarding lack of facilities for recycling plastic bottles (“Hard to recycle plastic bottles when recycling centers shut down,” Jan. 19). Many of my friends and family have been doing this for years but now have no place to deposit in San Luis Obispo. And heading south means standing in line for hours waiting for someone to show up to open the facility there.
Surely there is an easy fix to this problem. In the meantime the landfills continue to grow. What a waste!
Chris Hummel, San Luis Obispo
