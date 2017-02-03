Donald Trump is already making America great again

In the first week that Donald Trump was president, it seemed like a giant light-blocking curtain was lifted over this country!
His executive orders breathed new life into the millions of Americans who voted for a return to sanity. He is re-energizing American industry and putting American products first by demanding lower prices on goods and American materials in construction of American projects. He is supporting American citizens first by moving to deport criminal immigrants. He is supporting life over the previous administration’s focus on the selfish murder which is abortion. He is supporting our immigrant community by stopping all immigration temporarily before adjusting the vetting to prevent the most radical anti-American people from landing on our shores to do us harm.
All in all, a great week and a fine start to “Make America Great Again!”
Joseph Kenny, Nipomo
Comments