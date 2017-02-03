Donald Trump is not and will never be my president

I and many others like me will never accept Donald Trump as my president. He is a textbook narcissist/sociopath, who is also a misogynist, demagogue, racist, liar, assaulter of women and bully, who managed with the help of the Russian government and FBI director to get people to vote for him by preying on their fears, playing with their emotions and making promises he had no intention of keeping.
While 46.1 percent of the people who voted in the last election thought his personality traits were either endearing or could be overlooked, the majority (48.2 percent) of the electorate decided that he was unfit to be the president. For at least the next two years, it will be up to the Republican-led Congress to impeach him after he uses the power of the presidency to enrich himself, to exact vengeance upon those who challenge him, or when it is proven that he committed treason colluding with the Russians to get elected.
The contrast between President Barack Obama and Trump could not be starker. Obama will be remembered for his many achievements and for his honesty, integrity and compassion. Trump will likely be forgotten like an annulled marriage.
Mark de la Garza, San Luis Obispo
