Thanks to Farm Supply for supporting local food consumption

On Jan. 10, Farm Supply San Luis Obispo generously hosted our event. Niko Comati from the Farmers Guild and myself from Slow Money San Luis Obispo arranged — with the help of many volunteers — to bring together San Luis Obispo County farms and food producers and connect them with buyers from local school districts, restaurants and grocery stores. Our objective was to encourage more consumption of local food. And, according to feedback from the participants, some great conversations and connections were made.
Farm Supply provided their space during open hours, set up tables with beautiful burlap covers and flowers. They provided coffee and snacks, which took the chill off the day, and arranged a public address system for announcements. In addition, they provided social media promotion in advance of the event.
We thank them for their enthusiastic support of our efforts and for being such a delightful partner in this effort. Farm Supply is truly a wonderful, local community-minded business. This event was a great start to our nonprofit efforts and achieving our goals for 2017.
Thank you!
Jeff Wade, Los Osos
