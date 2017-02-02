John Lewis showed courage by questioning Trump’s legitimacy

No other public official has displayed the courage that John Lewis did in stating the obvious truth — that Trump’s presidency has no legitimacy. And Bill Moyers and Paul Krugman are the only media figures with courage enough to praise Lewis’ courage. How can this presidency be legitimate after Russia and the FBI tipped the scales in an election that was so close in key states? It is simply not credible that the Russians were smart enough to pull off the hacks but not smart enough to ensure that those hacks were effective. Finally, the FBI’s role smacks of banana-republic coups.
Judith Darknall, Atascadero
