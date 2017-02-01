Marching for future generations

As a 66-year-old woman, I respect your opinion if you do not support our march.
I lived during times when women were second-class, and I know in many situations we still are. Try being a woman who is black, Hispanic, Muslim or disabled.
I worked many jobs getting half the pay of the man for whom I was doing 90 percent of his work. I only worked for one man who didn't try to touch me, and most made sexually inappropriate comments.
To keep my desk job, where I never saw the public, I was required to wear a fashionable dress, high heels and nylons. I remember signs on toilets and drinking fountains saying “whites only,” and Lord help a woman who was raped because she was forced to give birth. Of course, so were all others — birth control was effectively nonexistent and so was child support when the man left her.
So I support the Women's March, and I marched in pouring rain — not for my sake, but for my granddaughters, you and your future daughters and granddaughters.
Ethel Landers, Nipomo
