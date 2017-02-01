A letter to my grandchildren from the era of President Trump

To my grandchildren and beyond:
The most important lessons learned in life will be ones gained from people of human decency and kindness. Please always realize the difference between good and bad people, no matter who they are. Even if they are president of the United States!
It is never OK to bully or call people names to prop yourself up. It won’t work.
Nor is it OK to make fun of people of different race, ability or religion. Communicate in a positive way, it will work wonders.
Money and power are not God; God is the good living within ourselves. Power is in realizing that.
Educate yourself. Follow credible sources of information.
Hopefully, you will be able to look back at my letter someday and smile. “Yes, my Nana was right! A president in her day praised sources such as the National Enquirer and other propagandist news. Luckily, that was the past in a short-lived, dark time.”
As I write you my opinion, please know it is right to form your own simple understanding of basic principled values.
And never, ever be afraid to speak up!
I have faith you won’t let me down.
Robyn Russell, Morro Bay
