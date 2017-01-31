If the election were an NFL game, the refs would order a do-over

Yes, I am a Democrat. Yes, Donald Trump scored the winning touchdown. But wait, don’t put up the score just yet — there was a flag on the play. The Russians called the play, and that is a no-no, as they are not part of the U.S. of A.
The ruling on the field is that because the playing ground was unfairly tilted in Donald’s favor, the score does not count — thus no touchdown. That is how the NFL would handle an illegal play.
In all fairness to Hillary Clinton, we should have another election. I know it has never been done before, but we have never had such a disaster of Russian interference before. This electronic age we live in is taking over our way of life. Bad guys are pulling the strings and we are suffering the results. If Donald were as tough as he wants us to think he is, he would call for another election to prove to one and all he should be the next president. I am keeping my “Clinton for President” sign just in case.
David B. Williams, Arroyo Grande
