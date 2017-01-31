The Grover Beach dog attack and America’s two justice systems

Recently, a horrific loose dog attack took place against two senior citizens on the streets of Grover Beach, resulting in the death of a 64-year-old man.
The aggressive, unleashed dogs were owned by a Grover Beach police officer. After some days and many public complaints, the identity of the cop was made public, but to date there have been no charges, and the cop is on “administrative leave,” meaning he still gets paid during an investigation.
Any regular citizen, like you or me, would have been immediately arrested and charged with — probably — negligent homicide, along with violations of leash laws.
This episode is another example of the reality of two justice systems in this country. If you’re a cop, rich or politically connected, etc., you get off easy. If you’re a normal schlep, you get clamped down on.
This dog attack situation cannot be allowed to stand. I demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of this officer, and I demand the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney take this seriously. The system, all around the country, must stop coddling and giving only slaps on the wrist to police officers who commit crimes. Equal enforcement of the law must begin now.
I urge all of you to voice your revulsion about this episode.
Robert McHale, San Luis Obispo
