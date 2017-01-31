Letters to the Editor

January 31, 2017 11:43 PM

Hiring Eric Holder to defend people here illegally is deplorable

I haved worked all my life and am now retired. I always thought I was a proud American, but I found out last year I was deplorable. Our state Legislature, I understand has hired Eric Holder (who I feel should be in prison for aiding drug cartels) to fight our federal government. This part I cannot believe, using our money to fight for people here illegally. I feel that our state legislators backing this should be relieved of their office, and we are called deplorable.

Gary Grabowsky, Atascadero

