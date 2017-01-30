Electoral College protects states’ votes rather than individuals’

I’m puzzled by calls to preserve the Electoral College, as in the recent letter by Jim Schiller (“Our Founding Fathers knew what they were doing,” Jan. 3). The argument is always that small states shouldn’t be overtaken by the will of large states.
What I fail to understand is why states, not people, should be seen as voting. After all, it’s not as if the moment you sign a lease to an apartment in California you’re handed a Democratic Party membership card. Right now, if you’re a Democrat in Wyoming or a Republican in California, your vote doesn’t count. Neither one seems fair. But one person, one vote is unequivocally fair.
Bonnie Thompson, Los Osos
Comments