SLO County loses educational leader and ‘proud woman’ Gaye Galvan

Our county lost a true champion for children and youths this week with the passing of Gaye Galvan. Gaye served for many years on the governing boards for Cuesta College and the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education. Gaye’s service to public education in our county is legendary and was characterized by integrity, vision and dedication to creating a bright future for the county’s students.
The Grizzly Youth Academy was perhaps Gaye’s proudest achievement. Combining the strengths of military training and quality education, the Academy has saved thousands of students from dropping out of school. Grizzly would not have been established without Gaye’s leadership.
As a former U.S. Marine, Gaye will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Her car license plate read “Proud Woman,” and we all are prouder for knowing Gaye.
Julian Crocker, Cambria
