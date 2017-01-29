Cal Poly president is courageous in defense of free speech

Regarding Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong’s letter published Jan. 27 (“Protecting freedom of speech at Cal Poly is an obligation”): As an American, I find your letter as president of a renowned college very reassuring and uplifting. So many colleges in the United States have caved to the progressives agenda of violating the First Amendment.
Even if Elizabeth Warren is invited to speak at Cal Poly, so be it. You won’t hear a peep out of me. I, for one, as a conservative will protect the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States at all costs.
I commend your courage, President Armstrong, regardless of your political sway. Courage is sorely needed in these times. Sans vigilance and courage, freedom — our most valuable asset — can be lost in a heartbeat, never to be regained.
Mike Morgan, Los Osos
