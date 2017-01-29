Why the *** in some slurs but not others, Tribune editors?

I will admit to being tickled at The Tribune’s coverage of the recent local and national protest marches.
Tickled, but also bewildered at the censorship with asterisks of the term “pussyhats.” The Los Angeles Times and other news outlets printed the name of the pink knitted hats in full, and yet for some reason, The Tribune opted to bleep the name. Then I read Jan. 27’s front-page story about Milo Yiannopoulos containing the full, uncensored name of his “Dangerous Faggot” tour at Cal Poly.
So which is it, dear Tribune editors? I am not at all suggesting the name of the speaking tour should be littered with asterisks, but it seems as if there’s something of a double standard when it comes to printing potentially offensive terms.
Robert Tieman, Cambria
