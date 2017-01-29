It’s inappropriate for Tribune to give Yiannopoulos so much attention

As a longtime subscriber to The Tribune, I was disappointed, no, disgusted with the placement of the article about Milo Yiannopoulos on the front page of the Jan. 27 paper (“Community and university brace for visit from Yiannopoulos”).
Yiannopoulos is entitled to his “free speech,” but at a time when our country needs to work on togetherness and respect, it is totally inappropriate for The Tribune to give that much space to such a hateful person.
I wonder what the rules would be for representatives of Planned Parenthood or the Southern Poverty Law Center to speak at Cal Poly? Would they be “required” to be a part of a panel discussion to allow differing perspectives?
Mary Stallard, Morro Bay
