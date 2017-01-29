Jordan Cunningham should get Poly GOP to cancel Yiannopoulos event

Jordan Cunningham, as the highest ranking Republican in our area, should use his influence to compel the Cal Poly College Republicans to cancel the Milo Yiannopoulos event on Tuesday. Cunningham, who was endorsed by the College Republicans, should denounce the Breitbart editor’s appearance and make it clear to all that the Republican Party in San Luis Obispo will not associate itself with his racism and misogyny.
Cunningham should take this opportunity to strike a chord for unity and cooperation, or I can only imagine what sort of attack ad fodder this could be in the next election cycle.
Erin Lares, San Luis Obispo
