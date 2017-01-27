Instead of banning dogs, let’s pitch in to keep Port San Luis clean

I was very disappointed to read about the possible reduction in off-leash dog possibilities at the dwindling number of locations where this is currently possible (“No decision yet on whether to ban dogs at Port San Luis beaches,” Jan. 13). This can significantly impact the health of many people who need consistent exercise.
For example, dog walks are an excellent form of exercise for elderly people, but many seniors lack the ability to walk long distances with their pets leashed, and not all pets enjoy romping with other dogs at dog parks.
Why do we continue to implement regulatory behavior (we had enough of that with Jan Marx) because of a few bad pet owners? On any given night, you will find a great deal of garbage on the beaches in Avila. Should we regulate the number or presence of people there? Why not let the 99 percent group work with these 1 percent miscreants and let them know the possible ramifications of their sloppy habits? It’s pretty easy: Whenever I see someone covering their dog’s poo with sand, I ask them if they need a bag — I think they get the message. I also pick up bags (and people’s garbage) at our beaches.
Norm Borin, San Luis Obispo
