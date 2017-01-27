Instead of banning dogs, let’s pitch in to keep Port San Luis clean

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County Pause

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare