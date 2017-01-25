Olive Street project doesn’t fit contextually into neighborhood

The following is a message to the three members of the San Luis Obispo City Council who voted against our appeal. Jan. 3, at the end of my 1042 Olive Street appeal presentation, I was inappropriately denied by the city manager the opportunity to summarize my remarks. Therefore, I am placing these final remarks in this letter, hoping that it will be read by our council.
I have a question for you. If the four-story motel project proposed for Olive Street is, in your opinion, appropriate to the existing neighborhood, then why is there an identical building (called “The Mix”) located on the corner of Johnson Avenue and Monterey Street? Could it be that both neighborhoods are identical? I hardly think so. And no, Carlyn Christianson, you cannot dismiss contextual design by uttering the tired old phase “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” Contextual design and “beauty” are two distinctly separate issues.
As a retired architecture professor and international consultant who specialized over a span of 60 years in the area of urban design, I would be very happy to give Dan Rivoire, Aaron Gomez and Carlyn, free of charge, a tutorial on the subject of “context.”
David Brodie, San Luis Obispo
