Funds for Children donation to support garden at Juvenile Hall

Restorative Partners is pleased to announce a $2,500 grant awarded by the members of the Central Coast Funds for Children.
This grant will be put toward a newly built garden at the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall. The garden will be part of a new treatment center where the youths will be able to not only practice gardening weekly, but also utilize this new space for group activities, treatment programs, self-reflections and visits with family members.
As a nonprofit organization, Restorative Partners heavily relies on funding through grants and partnerships in the San Luis Obispo County community. We are extremely grateful for organizations such as the Central Coast Funds for Children that help us reach our goal of healing those impacted by crime through a restorative justice approach.
Robyn Morton, San Luis Obispo
