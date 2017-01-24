Liberal support of immigration is another hypocritical stance

The letter by Andrea Devitt (“Calif. should lead in embracing immigration,” Jan. 6) is thought-provoking to say the least. Like all good liberals, she thinks we should have wide open borders so that the poor immigrants can come into the country, find jobs and improve their standard of living.
One has to wonder, though, if she would feel the same if these same immigrants would take her job or the jobs of her family members. I seriously doubt that she would, but it would be alright if they took someone else’s job.
This is the same type of hypocritical tripe we get from liberals who say we shouldn’t build a border fence while they live in their gated communities, and those who say we should disarm all law-abiding citizens while they are protected by armed security details.
Stanley D. Schaffer, Arroyo Grande
