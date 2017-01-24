Goodbye, SLO town. Hello, Mega-Growtown.

When Jan Marx was running for re-election, she suggested that growth within city limits should not severely impact existing neighborhoods. The Arbors has been a neighborhood for 30 years, yet the Marx City Council had no qualms approving the Orcutt Road expansion with the potential for 979 new homes, a possible school and new shopping center! Are you kidding me?
Bulldozing has begun, and when you see the traffic at 5 to 6 p.m. back up a half-mile on Orcutt at Tank Farm Road and realize that all the traffic from this new project will be emptying onto these two roads, you realize what the impact is going to be for everyone in the area. It’s going to be a gridlocked mess. I’m on board with residents who decry the amount of obscene growth we’ve seen in the past 10 years. Goodbye SLOtown … Welcome to the new Mega-Growtown.
Bill Benica, San Luis Obispo
