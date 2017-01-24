Women’s March in SLO renews hope for the future

As individuals, families and in small groups, we joined forces to become thousands in San Luis Obispo. The Women’s March filled the streets from Mitchell Park, down Marsh Street to Broad then down Higuera and back to Mitchell Park. We were near the front of the march, and, as we returned, the end of the march was just leaving.
Imagine, we filled the streets from curb to curb for the 1-mile route. The crowd was peaceful and purposeful.
During the march, a driving rain only served to invigorate us. We all know that much work needs to be done before this drought is over.
From D.C. to SLO, this empowering day has set a new tone for the times ahead. Continue on. Hope is renewed.
John and Kay Semon, San Luis Obispo
