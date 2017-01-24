The Women’s March is over. Time for the hard work.

I did not join the Women’s March on Saturday, but I vowed to do the “hard work”… the follow-up. Marching was a great start, but hard work is what we need now.
The global information age and economy cannot be denied. We can strive to be the best educated, produce the best goods, health care and a multitude of services competitively on all levels with care, compassion, fairness and understanding, while respecting individual differences of all peoples of all nations. We can do better on many levels without making enemies or pounding our chests while protecting and improving education, dignity, diversity, human rights and the environment. At the end of the game, pawns and kings are placed in the same box.
In 2018, over 300 local, county, state and federal seats are up for grabs. Sign a petition, write your representatives, email, Facebook and message those who can help make a difference Yes, even “tweet” and do it on a regular basis for what you believe. Get others to join you. If 8,500-plus can march on one day, 8,500-plus can send notices on a regular basis. You can be heard. You can follow up. For the days ahead may be long, but the years fly by.
Paul Schiro, Shell Beach
