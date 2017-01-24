Faith in our country restored after SLO Women’s March

I would like to thank our amazing community for supporting the San Luis Obispo Women’s March on Jan. 21. I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to participate. Every aspect of the event was spectacular. The police and firefighters kept us safe. The organizers meticulously analyzed and prepared for every possible scenario which included more portable toilets than a marathon — good call, ladies! The entertainers and speakers were eloquent and thought-provoking as they shared experiences from their lives.
The idea of a Trump presidency has nearly brought me to tears on several occasions over the past couple of months. However, my faith in our beloved country has been restored after I marched with more than 8,000 like-minded people through our lovely downtown in support of equal rights for all people. Believe it or not, Trump’s divisive comments have actually brought diverse groups of people together in a mutual desire to be treated with love and respect.
Christina Stamford, San Luis Obispo
