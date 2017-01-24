Thanks to volunteers, speakers and all involved in SLO Women’s March

I had the honor of participating in the Women’s March in San Luis Obispo on Saturday.
What a wonderful job everyone did — from the organizers, the sponsors, law enforcement and other emergency personnel, the volunteers, the speakers, the businesses we passed on the walk, the food truck, the entertainment and the participants. The event had many more participants than originally planned, but it was great — smoothly run. A priceless memory for all of us — young fathers with their daughters, young women dancing, older people connecting, all ages coming together. Incredible.
Mary Ellen Gibson, San Luis Obispo
