Best response to Milo Yiannopoulos: Ignore him

Milo Yiannopoulos, the “fabulous supervillain” alt-right provocateur, will be visiting Cal Poly campus on the evening of Jan. 31. Mr. Yiannopoulos is reknowned for his divisive, racist and hateful speech.
At the University of Washington, the demonstration against his presence turned violent and led to gunfire. It is the nature of provocateurs to delight in provoking such reactions.
People of Faith for Justice suggests that San Luis Obispo activists respond by ignoring him. Instead of giving Mr. Yiannopoulos the satisfaction of a demonstration against his presence, let’s use the time to do the opposite of what he advocates. Let us reach out to those we don’t know and spend the evening making friends with strangers.
The Rev. Caroline J. A. Hall, Board Member, People of Faith for Justice
Comments