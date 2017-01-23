Health tips for the new year: Eat meat, hit the gym

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast Pause

0:35 Massive Santa Cruz waves tear apart historic WWI-era cement ship

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:24 High surf hits San Luis Obispo County beaches ahead of fierce storm

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

0:44 Avila Beach covered with debris, SLO Creek swells during wet weather

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra